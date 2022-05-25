Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $50.00

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.07.
DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
DOCS stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
