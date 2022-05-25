Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $50.00

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.07.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.