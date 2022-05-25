Analysts Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target at $107.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $92.40 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $151.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

