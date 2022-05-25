Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $61.63

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $87.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

