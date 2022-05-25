Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $404.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

