Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $90.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

