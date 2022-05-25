Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT at $20.60

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 8,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,699. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.34. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.