Analysts Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT at $20.60

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
