Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target at $34.00

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

