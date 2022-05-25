Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $50.71

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

