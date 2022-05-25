Analyzing Palisade Bio (PALI) and The Competition

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palisade Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1666 5762 11402 210 2.53

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,119.76%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 121.50%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.15 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.06

Palisade Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Summary

Palisade Bio peers beat Palisade Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

