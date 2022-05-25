Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.42).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($61,358.70). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($15,667.30).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

