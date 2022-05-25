Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading Down 6.4%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.34 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 3,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $779.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

