ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 662,790 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,790 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.60% of Sonos worth $51,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sonos by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

