ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $111.87 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 418,126 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 4.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $111,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $18,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 353,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,890. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

