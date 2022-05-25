ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 81,111 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 6.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 2.64% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $171,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.