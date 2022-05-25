ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 84,358 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84,358 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 998,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. The firm has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

