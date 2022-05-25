ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 14,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

