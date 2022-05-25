Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Cap of $112.76 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $112.76 million and $872,182.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00020422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,785.03 or 0.29655603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00501093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008900 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.