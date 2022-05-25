ApeCoin (APE) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00024974 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $358.96 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,188.90 or 0.50975307 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008742 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

