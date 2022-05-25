Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 63.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

