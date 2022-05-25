AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 105,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.63. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

