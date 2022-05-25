Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.33. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 11,617 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.