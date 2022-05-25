Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACKAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$22.64 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.6264 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

