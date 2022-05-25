Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will announce $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $81.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $85.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 21,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

