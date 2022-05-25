Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
