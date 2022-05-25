Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,766,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 147,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

