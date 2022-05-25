Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 14,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,523. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

