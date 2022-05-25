Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ARESF opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

