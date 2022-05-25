Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AINC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.34. Ashford has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

