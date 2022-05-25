Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 13,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.