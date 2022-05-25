Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Assurant to earn $14.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of AIZ opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

