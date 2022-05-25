ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

Get ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 3,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,048 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.