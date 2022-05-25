Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Atkore has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 58.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

