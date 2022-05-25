Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,878. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $2,411,066. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.