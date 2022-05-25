Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $33.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,979,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $218.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,134. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.12.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.