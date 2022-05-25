Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 330,565 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,565 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.53% of ePlus worth $36,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,565. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

