Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,902. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

