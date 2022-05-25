ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.90. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

