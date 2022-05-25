Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142 shares.The stock last traded at $632.00 and had previously closed at $622.16.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Atrion by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.