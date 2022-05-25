Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.
The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)
