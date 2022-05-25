Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 23,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.