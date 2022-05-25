Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 23,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
