Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,989,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.90. 1,339,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

