Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

AVYA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

