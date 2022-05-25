AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 6.8%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 9.07 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 49,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 16.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 8,560.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 561,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

