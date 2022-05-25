aWSB (aWSB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,558.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $18.43 or 0.00061851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $112,659.17 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,188.90 or 0.50975307 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008742 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

