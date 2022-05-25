Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will post $10.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $194.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

