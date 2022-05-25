Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 5.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 9,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 526,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $536.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 302,500 shares of company stock worth $1,775,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

