Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE:BMI opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

