Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Balchem worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

