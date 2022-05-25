Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $129,547.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $129,547.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

