BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. 421,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.23 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

